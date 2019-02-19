Dirty Laundry: Lady Gaga & Christian Carino Break Up

Why did Gaga and Christian call off the engagement? Plus, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson break up, too... while Miranda Lambert gets married on the quick! The whole story in today's Dirty Laundry...

It's confirmed-- Lady Gaga and her fiance Christian Carino have called it quits. Did Bradley Cooper have something to do with it? He's still with Irina Shayk, his model girlfriend... so we'll see what happens.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino call off their engagement https://t.co/AwQYHkMZSE pic.twitter.com/NsxYXDHEkx — Page Six (@PageSix) February 19, 2019

Another breakup-- Khloe Kardashian broke up with Tristan Thompson, who's allegedly been cheating again. They're saying he was caught cheating with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods, who is a regular on the show and goes everywhere with Kylie. Jordyn and Tristan were all over each other at a nightclub on Saturday night after he flew in to spend Valentine's weekend with Khloe. He's saying it's fake news, but it seems pretty true.

Jussie Smollett's case is going way out of control as it goes to a grand jury next week. The two brothers accused in the attack are saying Jussie lied and staged the whole attack. The cops didn't believe his story, saying there were a lot of things inconsistent with an attack, and now Jussie's screen time on Empire is being slashed because of the news.

Miranda Lambert announced she is actually married. The guy is named Brendan McLoughlin, a New York City cop. He had another fiance just months prior to meeting Miranda... and he got another woman pregnant, who confronted his fiance. The fiance dumped him, and then he was hanging out with the baby mama, and then he met Miranda. They're saying there's some overlap here. Sources say he's a serial cheater, and Miranda married him after knowing him for two months.

Sad news for the fashion world today-- they're mourning the death of legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld. The colorful character was the creative director for Chanel since 1983 and for Fendi since 1965, which is quite a career. He was 85 years old, and he had a cat. He once said if he could marry the cat, he would marry the cat.