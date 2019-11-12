Lamar Odom is engaged after just three months! Plus, Sean Spicer gets the boot from DWTS while the whole cast gets fired from Days Of Our Lives! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Lamar Odom is engaged to Sabrina Parr! Congratulations! The only thing that's a little odd is that she's a life coach and they've only been dating for 3 months...

"Introducing my new fiancé."



Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr are getting married: https://t.co/9cnUKbLBy9 pic.twitter.com/5AmGBpipvi — Complex (@Complex) November 12, 2019

Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized... again. A woman put white paint over his name.

Donald Trump's Hollywood Star Vandalized with Graffiti https://t.co/UJRfxdlZEL — TMZ (@TMZ) November 12, 2019

Sean Spicer is finally gone from Dancing With The Stars after weeks of making it through while better dances got sent home. The judges and other contestants are probably relieved! These upsets happen every season, though.

Sean Spicer will dance with the stars no more https://t.co/2J0Bnd56Bl pic.twitter.com/Lu6qisgLc2 — Jezebel (@Jezebel) November 12, 2019

Sad news for Alec's wife, Hilaria Baldwin. She had another miscarriage after 4 months. This is her second miscarriage in 7 months.

Hilaria Baldwin Suffers a Second Miscarriage at 4 Months Along After Previous Pregnancy Loss in April https://t.co/ZQy91uS21q — People (@people) November 12, 2019

Ughhh, Owen Wilson... really?! One of his baby mamas says that he wants nothing to do with their daughter. She and Owen had dated for awhile. He demanded a paternity test. He pays child support, but doesn't want a relationship with the kid. Meanwhile, he has two sons from two other women and has relationships with them. WTF?!?!

Kanye West is taking his Sunday Service to Joel Osteen's church this weekend...

And Days Of Our Lives producers fired EVERYONE this week! Shows are taped far in advance through next summer, but we don't know what will happen...

