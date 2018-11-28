Dirty Laundry: Is Leonardo DiCaprio About To Settle Down?

Is Leo DiCaprio about to give up his bachelor days? Plus, Mel B got her ex's name literally carved off her body, Amy Schumer launches a clothing line, and more Dirty Laundry!

Leonardo DiCaprio, one of the biggest bachelors out there, might finally be ready to settle down with his girlfriend. His girlfriend is Camila Morrone, 21, and he's 43... people are saying it's very serious, and he wants to start a family.

Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife Beth had surgery yesterday, and unfortunately got some bad news. The throat cancer that was diagnosed last year is back, and it's serious. We wish her the best.

Spice Girls Mel B said she carved out her tattoo of her ex husband Stephen Belafonte's name, and she still has that piece of skin in a jar. Getting a tattoo lasered off is very painful, so she just carved it off instead. That can't feel too good, either.

Amy Schumer is launching a clothing line called Le Cloud, a 28 piece collection with sizes zero to 20. They're only selling the line at Saks Off 5th.

Ariana Grande announced she has a new YouTube original docuseries coming out, called Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries, which launches Thursday on her YouTube channel. Is there going to be any footage of Pete Davidson in there?

Murphy Brown fans take not-- the reboot is going to end on December 13th, and it's not doing well, so this might be the end.

Jersey Shore's Snooki is pregnant again, with her third baby on the way. Yeah she's got a boy and a girl, and she announced on Thanksgiving that the family will be expanding. JWoww said her son has been diagnosed with autism. Ronnie and Jen posted on social media they were also expecting another baby, but now they're being accused of faking that, because now they kind of retracted it and said those were old photos they posted, just to get hits. And Pauly D got a $500,000 dollar necklace of his face, all in diamonds.

World's highest paid TV hosts for 2018 according to Forbes:

3. Dr. Phil ($77.5 million)

2. Ellen DeGeneres ($87.5 million)

1. Judge Judy ($147 million)

