Dirty Laundry: Les Moonves Steps Down From CBS

CBS's Les Moonves is out after more allegations of sexual misconduct surface. Plus, John Legend EGOTs, a new Miss America is crowned, and more.

CBS's longtime CEO Les Moonves is stepping down after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Twelve women have come forward with claims that date back to the 80s and early 90s. Moonves is one of the most powerful men in television, and he's going to advise CBS for the next year to ensure a smooth transition. Moonves is married to Julie Chen, who is taking a few days off from her show The Talk. She said she'll be back on Big Brother on Thursday night.

Ronan Farrow broke the story, and he was the same reporter who sparked the #MeToo movement when he wrote about Harvey Weinstein.

John Legend now has the Tony, the Oscar, the GRAMMY, and the Emmy, which he won last night. John is the first African-American male to receive an EGOT. He won the Emmy for Jesus Christ Superstar.

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Sep 9, 2018 at 8:22pm PDT

Miss America also happened last night, and Miss New York (Nia Franklin) was the winner.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were at New York City Fashion Week Friday night, and they got into it at one of the parties they got into it. Cardi B threw her shoe at Nicki Minaj after Nicki was allegedly saying stuff about Cardi's kid.

Post Malone has had the worst luck. His old house in San Fernando Valley got broken into by armed robbers, who were yelling at the homeowners saying where's Post Malone? The person that lives there now got pistol-whipped and robbed for $20,000 worth of items.

Denise Richards got married over the weekend, and it was filmed, so we will likely see the ceremony on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Ryan Lochte got married again, to Kayla Rae Reid over the weekend. This is their second marriage of the year, after exchanging vows at a courthouse back in January.

Weekend Box Office:

Video of THE NUN - Official Teaser Trailer [HD>

3. Crazy Rich Asians ($13.1 million)

2. Peppermint ($13.4 million)

1. The Nun ($53.8 million)

Today's Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Tempur-Pedic