Dirty Laundry: Lindsay Lohan Causing Trouble On Set

Is Lindsay Lohan is back to her old bad habits on set? Plus, Lamar Odom did some ...adjusting on live TV! And Hailey Bieber's wedding dress is beautiful! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Last night on Dancing With The Stars, Erin Andrews was interviewing Hannah Brown after she danced and Lamar Odom is kinda standing there in the background and he starts grabbing his stuff, readjusting it, etc... on live TV! And he got voted off.

Nick Jonas will join The Voice next season alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. Gwen Stefani is leaving, so he'll take her place.

We knew Mama June sold her house, but we didn't know she gave away her house for $100,000... it was a mess, so the buyers flipped it.

Justin and Hailey released some wedding photos and her dress is beautiful! It was designed for her by Louis Vuitton's artistic director for menswear.

Lindsay Lohan causing trouble on the set of The Masked Singer in Australia... she's one of the judges there. She's been showing up late. She disappears for an hour... so it looks like she'll be replaced next season.

Brand new show to watch on Friday night... Aaron Carter is gonna be on WeTV's Marriage Bootcamp Family Edition along with his mom... and looks like it's a trainwreck.