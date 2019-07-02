Dirty Laundry: Lindsay Lohan Gets Naked For Her Birthday

Lindsay Lohan celebrates her birthday au naturel. And is Scooter Braun trying to make peace with Taylor? Would you watch a Kanye West Sunday Service TV show? These stories and more Dirty Laundry.

Lindsay Lohan showed up naked on social media last night, celebrating her 33rd birthday with a nude selfie. She's celebrate the way she came into the world, why not?

Scooter Braun reached out to Taylor Swift, to try and speak to her about the sale of her back catalog, but Taylor is ignoring him. Scooter is making even more money, because the controversy this week has everyone purchasing Taylor's old albums now.

Brendon Urie, who is on Taylor's song "ME!" is supporting Taylor, while Sia is on Scooter's side.

Kanye West wants his own TV show about his Sunday Service. He still wants to open up his own church, and now he's trying to get Kris Jenner to produce a TV show for him. Kris, apparently, doesn't want to do it.

On The Bachelorette last night, Luke-- the guy that people don't like-- told Hannah is she hooked up with one or more guys from the show, he would walk away... and according to the preview for next week's episode, Hannah tells him she actually hooked up with someone twice in a windmill in the Netherlands!

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Vicki Gunvalson, one of the original cast members, just got demoted to "friend of the cast." That's not good. The show is coming back to Bravo on August 6th.