Dirty Laundry: Lindsay Lohan Returning To Acting, Music

Lindsay Lohan has big plans for 2020. Plus, Kathy Griffin ties the knot, Wilmer Valderrama gets engaged, and more in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Kathy Griffin got engaged AND married on New Year's Eve! Lily Tomlin officiated. Congratulations to Kathy and husband, Randy Bick. She wore the same outfit she wore on their first date!

The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/O5vOss3TCD — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020

Wilmer Valderrama got engaged to his model girlfriend, Amanda Pacheo. He previously dated Demi Lovato for six years.

Lindsay Lohan has announced that she's returning to the USA (she's been in Dubai) and she's getting back into acting and releasing new music!

Ozzy Osbourne is NOT on his deathbed, as some rumors had suggested. He's been through a few surgeries, illnesses, and he's recovering... but he's NOT dying.

Sadly, Nick Gordon passed away at age 30, allegedly due to an overdose. He was Bobbi Kristina's boyfriend at the time of her death.

Nick Gordon, ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died at age 30, his lawyer says. Brown was the daughter of singer Whitney Houston. https://t.co/TauI0Rnc6U — The Associated Press (@AP) January 2, 2020

From the creators of Dr. Pimple Popper, TLC is debuting a new series tonight called My Feet Are Killing Me. It's about podiatrists dealing with some pretty nasty foot issues. Ewwww!