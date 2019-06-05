Dirty Laundry: Lisa Vanderpump Leaves 'Real Housewives'

Lisa Vanderpump is no longer a Real Housewife of Bevery Hills! Plus, Jennifer Aniston teases a Friends reboot, Ed Sheeran gets a very special condiment, and more Dirty Laundry.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Vanderpump is gone. She basically told her co-stars to go f*** themselves. She said she was tired of getting ganged up on by women she considered friends at one time, and she doesn't need the Bravo series to run her business and do good in the community. Can you believe she's 76??? Her husband is 74, and they've been married since 1982. They only dated for a couple of weeks before they got married.

Empire's Terrence Howard is being investigated for criminal tax evasion. He apparently owes some six figure amount of money.

Wonder how Lionel Richie feels right now... reports are going around that his daughter Sofia might be getting engaged to Scott Disick. They've made it almost two years together, Scott is 36, she's 20.

Jennifer Aniston was on Ellen today, and said she'd do a reboot of Friends. Why not?

Ketchup is Ed Sheeran's favorite condiment, and now Heinz is coming out with a bottle called Heinz Tomato Edchup as a tribute. We have to get a bottle of that!

Kylie Jenner is facing more backlash for her skin care line. She's claiming that it's vegan, but people have done research and say two of the products contain animal parts. One of the products has squalene, which is derived from livers of deep sea sharks. Another one, a foaming face wash, has an ingredient that comes from the castor sacs of the mature beaver.

