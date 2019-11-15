Dirty Laundry: Lizzo Sued By Food Delivery Worker

Lizzo gets sued by a former Postmates employee. Plus, Jamie Foxx and Kate Beckinsale are a thing. And Kanye brings Sunday Service to prisoners. More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Back in September, Lizzo was upset that some food didn't get delivered to her hotel room. She had blasted the Postmates driver on social media accusing her of stealing her food. The singer later apologzed, but the girl no longer works for the company and is now suing Lizzo for libel, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy.

Jamie Foxx and Kate Beckinsale were looking cozy at a party in L.A. Kate Beckinsale briefly dated SNL's Pete Davidson, who's now with 18-year-old Kaia Gerber.

Kanye West is brought his Sunday Service to prisoners in Texas. This is before he heads to Joel Osteen's big stage this weekend.

The show Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been picked up for its 8th season.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop holiday guide is out with ridiculous stuff like $43,000 earrings, $425 sexy gold handcuffs, and $275,000 book, and a $1300 S&M kit.

The Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Stone Academy.