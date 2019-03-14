Dirty Laundry: Lori Loughlin & Daughter Losing Big Over College Scandal

Lori Loughlin and her daughter are losing opportunities over the college admissions scandal, plus Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty, and Joe Giudice gets out of jail... straight into ICE custody. These stories and more in today's Dirty Laundry.

Lori Loughlin was let go from Hallmark today over the college admissions scandal. And her daughter Olivia Jade is losing a lot of endorsement deals, too: Sephora has dropped her, Tresemme also cut ties with her, and a clothing brand she was involved with called Princess Polly is no longer active. She's taking a hit with all her social media stuff and all the money she was making right now.

Sephora And TRESemmé Have Dropped YouTuber And Influencer Olivia Jade Amid The College Admissions Cheating Scandal https://t.co/Jo73BPbmIn — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) March 14, 2019

She's a freshman at the University of Southern California, though of course she got in under questionable circumstances. She's spending Spring Break in the Bahamas, on a yacht owned by Rick Caruso, who chairs the university board of trustees, is also a very good friend of her dad's.

Olivia Jade and Lori Loughlin's other daughter have apparently withdrawn from school, in fear of bullying if they go back. That's sad, because it seems like a lot of the kids involved didn't really know what was going on with this scandal.

Empire's Jussie Smollett was in court today, and he pled not guilty to 16 counts of disorderly conduct. His next court date is April 17th. He posted a $100,000 bond to get free.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky, who owns a real estate company, is facing a federal lawsuit. He's being sued for fraud over a $32 million Malibu mansion deal.

Rosario Dawson has confirmed that she is dating Cory Booker, the junior senator from New Jersey since 2013. The former mayor of Newark is running for president in 2020.

Whoopi Goldberg surprised her co-hosts when she returned on The View today. They weren't expecting her to be back so soon after she almost died due to severe pneumonia in both lungs. Looks like she's getting back up on her feet!

Video of Whoopi Goldberg Surprises &#039;The View&#039; After Pneumonia Battle For Brief Return

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Joe Giudice is officially out of federal prison... but he's now in ICE custody. He just finished up his 41 month sentence for fraud and tax evasion, so the next step is to hang out with ICE while they determine whether he'll be deported back to Italy or not. That decision should be coming shortly. His wife Teresa said on the Housewives Reunion Show that if Joe is deported to Italy, she's not going with him, and that will be it for their marriage. Of course, we've already seen her hanging out with a much younger guy...

This Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Durants Party Rental.