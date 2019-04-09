Dirty Laundry: Lori Loughlin Now Charged With Money Laundering

More legal trouble for Lori Loughlin, plus Sara Gilbert drops a bombshell on The Talk, Taylor Swift makes a distinct donation, and is Prince William having an affair? Get the details in the latest Dirty Laundry...

Since Lori Loughlin did not cop a plea deal, the U.S. attorney went to a federal grand jury to get an indictment, adding charges of money laundering on top of everything else. Loughlin is charged with laundering money through a fake charity. Of course, she gave $500,000 to get her daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella into USC. Because of the extra charges, it looks like Loughlin and her huisband Mossimo Giannulli are facing almost five years now as a minimum.

Prosecutors want Felicity Huffman to go to jail as well, but they're looking at only four months for her.

After nine seasons on The Talk, Sara Gilbert announced today she's leaving. She said she loves working with everyone on the show, so it's not a problem with egos or anything like that... she just wants to concentrate on her career as an actress and a producer. She was on the Conners last year, and she has a 4-year-old that she hasn't even been able to put a scrapbook together for yet. So she's looking to free up some time to do some other things.

Sharon Osborne is devastated Sara is leaving. Let's see who replaces her now, because she had a big part in the show.

Video of The Talk - Hosts React Emotionally to Sara Gilbert Saying She&#039;s Leaving &#039;The Talk&#039;

Ariana Grande launched some new Thank U Next beauty products. If you're a pop star or a social media star, apparently there's lots of money to be made in beauty products.

Taylor Swift made a big donation to the LGBTQ organization called the Tennessee Equality Project. She gave $113,000... such a unique number to donate.

on today's episode of "i didn't think i could love taylor swift any more than i already do but here i am" pic.twitter.com/5AlfxnrGef — abigail-- (@rainstormmswift) April 8, 2019

Is Prince William having an affair? The big story in England right now is that William may be having an affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. She's married to a big shot filmmaker named David Rocksavage, who inherited $100 million when he was 30 years old. The Princess is NOT happy about this. She's cut off social activities with Rose until further notice. They're saying it seems even more like the rumors are true, because the lawyers are trying to squash the story.