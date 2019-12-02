Dirty Laundry: Lori Loughlin's Daughter Is Back Online

Oliva Jade is back on her Vlog! Plus, Gronk was in CT! And Pete Davidson asks fans to sign non-disclosure agreements! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Lori Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade, is back on her Vlog... with 2 MILLION FOLLOWERS. (Why do that many people follow her? Did she get more or lose any after the whole college admissions scandal broke?) Anyway, she even tries to talk about it on there but said, "Oh, I can't say anything about it."

Lizzo released her own naked photos.

Paint me like ya French bitch -- A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Dec 1, 2019 at 1:14pm PST

If you go see Pete Davidson's show, be prepared to sign a non-disclosure agreement. He's shying away from college shows. You could be fined $1M if you break it!

Rob Gronkowski was in Connecticut over the weekend! He was in Killingworth at Winterberry Farm with his girlfriend.

Britney Spears turns 38 today! (Wonder what her boyfriend is buying her??!)

And the weekend box office....

Ford v Ferrari - $13M

Knives Out - $27M

Frozen 2 - $85.2M

