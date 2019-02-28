Dirty Laundry: Luke Perry Suffers Stroke

Luke Perry suffers a shocking stroke, Jordyn Woods changes her story, and Lady Gaga opens up about the Oscar performance with Bradley Cooper. These stories and more in today's Dirty Laundry!

Sad news: 52-year-old Luke Perry has suffered a massive stroke. There's conflicting reports-- some are saying that he's in a medically induced coma, and others are saying that he's just sedated. Paramedics arrived at his home at about 9:40am yesterday morning. He was responsive when they got there, but his condition quickly deteriorated, so he's liekly to be in the hospital for a while now. It's ironic that news of the 90210 reunion just surfaced yesterday, the same day he had the stroke. He hadn't signed on for the reunion event, because he's on Riverdale currently.

Patricia Arquette revealed that her younger brother David Arquette suffered a heart attack a year and a half ago, before he returned to wrestling last year.

Jordyn Woods feels that the Kardashians are out to destroy her. That's why she says she talked to Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk, to tell her story because she trusts the Smith-Pinkett family, she's been friends with them forever. And now she's changing her story that she was NOT drunk when she hooked up with Tristan Thompson. There's also reports that she hooked up with another one of Chloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriends James Hardin the day after she hooked up with Tristan. That's not only burning bridges, that's throwing gas on bridges before you burn them!

The Jonas Brothers are officially reuniting. Their new single "Sucker" comes out tonight at midnight. And James Corden got suckered into having them take over his show. The Jonas Brothers will take over Corden's show March 4th through March 7th.

Video of Coming All Next Week: The Jonas Brothers Reunite

Ariana Grande and her ex Big Sean have been seen hanging out together. She went into a recording studio in L.A. and all of a sudden, he showed up. She ended up in his car, as they were hanging out with Ariana's dog and snuggling, and all of a sudden she left in Big Sean's car. They dated for about a year before she broke things off in April 2015... so maybe they're rekindling the romance?

Lady Gaga was on Jimmy Kimmel last night, and he finally asked her what's going on with her and Bradley Cooper. She said it's a love song, that's how they presented it to the audience, and they are not in love. She added social media is the pit of the internet. She did admit they practiced the performance for a whole week, but she denies there was anything more to it than that. Do you believe it? Time will tell...

Video of Lady Gaga on Oscar Win &amp; Being “In Love” with Bradley Cooper

