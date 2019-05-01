Dirty Laundry: Is Marie Osmond a Good Host For 'The Talk'?

Sara Gilbert's 'Talk' replacement has been revealed! Plus, how Travis Scott celebrated the big 2-8, Kanye's new TV show, Cardi B's latest "touch-ups," and more in today's Dirty Laundry.

We just found out the other week that Sara Gilbert was leaving The Talk, and now they've announced her replacement: Marie Osmond. They're supposed to be officially announcing that next Tuesday, but there's a little controversy going on already, because some of the ladies on the show thought they should get somebody younger, and with different views. Marie is 59.

Travis Scott turned 28 years old, and Kylie Jenner threw one hell of a party. She gave him a brand new Lamborghini... how many cars do people need? At the party yesterday, they had had Hennesy slurpee machines, and a tattoo station where they both got tattoos. It was a gas station themed birthday party. We're sure Kanye was there.

Kanye is going to have a show on Showtime called Omniverse. It's a limited half-hour anthology series from Kanye, and Will Smith's son Jaden is going to star as the young Kanye West.

Empire has been renewed for Season 6, but there's no plans for Jussie Smollett to come back to the show.

Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran (the older woman with the short short hair) celebrated her 70th birthday party, and when guests walked in, she was in a casket. It was a funeral themed birthday party, which is a little strange.

The Billboard Music Awards take place tonight. Kelly Clarkson hosts the show.

Cardi B leads with 21 nominations... and her new breast job. She had them touched up after she gave birth. And earlier this week on her Instagram page, Cardi posted a video of her getting work done on her downstairs area.