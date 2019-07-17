Dirty Laundry: Mario Lopez Moving To Access Hollywood

Mario Lopez will be the new host of Access Hollywood! Who's replacing him on Extra? Find out, plus details on Irinia Shayk's new mystery guy and more Dirty Laundry.

It's official now-- Mario Lopez, who's on Extra, is now going to be the new host of Access Hollywood. And it looks like Billy Bush is coming back to take over Mario's place, although they're changing the name of that show to Extra Extra now.

Bradley Cooper's ex Irina Shayk was seen out in New York City on a playground with her kid, but also with a new man. Apparently he's British Vogue creative director Alec Maxwell, and word has it they're friends. He was nuzzling into her neck and hugging up on her... but he's got a wedding ring on his finger.

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland got engaged to Wells Adams, the radio guy who's on Bachelor in Paradise as the bartender.

A reboot of Gossip Girl is coming, with a 10 episode order. It's going to follow a new group of Manhattan's elite rich kids, and will be on HBO Max.

Everyone's doing the Face App challenge, and now it turns out the Russians own our photos. I you uploaded any photos, someone in Russia that created the app back in 2017 have access to all of the photos right now.

Jennifer Lopez might be in talks to do the Super Bowl. J.Lo has also launched her own seasonal subscription box, that includes toning and hydrating sheet masks for your butt. The subscription box costs $95 for an estimated $200 worth of products, including leopard print leggings, a necklace, and incense sticks... and butt sheet masks that will tone, firm, and make your butt "glow."

