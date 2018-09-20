Dirty Laundry: Maroon 5 Are Super Bowl Bound!

Looks like Maroon 5 will be performing the Super Bowl Halftime show. Plus, Burt Reynolds is laid to rest, and Kylie Jenner breaks the internet... again!

Maroon 5 is apparently doing the Halftime show at the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl is February 3rd, and Adam Levine is a fixture on the Voice on NBC, but he's going to be on CBS for the game.

Julie Chen was on Big Brother last night, and she used the name Julie Chen-Moonves again, and everybody was clapping for her. Apparently she's going to stay on Big Brother, which should be renewed for next season.

Ashton Kutcher accidentally hit a 19-year-old riding a scooter. Ashton came out of a lot in his Tesla accidentally hit Leo Marenghi, who went flying in the air and landed on the pavement. He got couple of bruises and a scraped-up knee, but he stopped for a selfie with Ashton, so hopefully he's going to be okay.

Burt Reynolds was laid to rest today. They plan to auction off his incredible car collection in Las Vegas, and they're thinking it will pull in around a million dollars.

Kylie Jenner broke the Internet again last night, and it wasn't over a nude photo or anything... it was because she tweeted out that it was the first time that she had put milk in her cereal. The tweet got 115,000 likes, 16,000 retweets, and 5,500 replies in 15 hours. Apparently she lost her "milk virginity" to Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal with whole milk. The cereal's twitter even responded, and they spelled "Crunch" with a "K."

last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018

It's official-- NBC said that Kelly Clarkson will get her own talk show. The only thing is, we have to wait a whole year for it, because it won't premiere until the fall of 2019.

Downton Abbey fans will be happy to know the movie got a release date, releasing September 20th, 2019.

