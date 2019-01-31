Dirty Laundry: Masked Singer Unicorn Revealed!

Who was behind the Unicorn mask? And Ariana Grande tries to fix that tattoo, but it doesn't quite work. Plus, Cardi B and Offset are trying to make it work, and more developments in the latest Dirty Laundry.

The Unicorn was revealed on the latest episode of The Masked Singer, and it was Tori Spelling.

Video of The Unicorn Is Revealed | Season 1 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER

Congratulations to Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah, who welcomed a second baby girl, named Story Gray Jeter.

Congratulations Derek and Hannah on the birth of your second baby girl, Story Grey Jeter.



Welcome to the family, #2. — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) January 31, 2019

Can somebody help out Ariana Grande, please? Yesterday she got the Japanese tattoo that was supposed to say "seven rings" but ended up saying "barbecue grill" instead. She had it redone, and now it says "Japanese barbecue finger"!

Why... how... now Ariana’s tattoo reads “Japanese BBQ finger” -- pic.twitter.com/zC2LxSKJtI — Eimi Yamamitsu | 山光瑛美 (@eimiyamamitsu) January 31, 2019

Cardi B was in court this morning for her alleged strip club fights, and she said that she and Offset are working things out. Apparently, they moved back in together into their Atlanta home and have a couple new rules:

No groupies at Offset's events.

Offset's new phone number is just for Cardi B and for business purposes only.

Good luck with that Cardi!

The Jersey Shore's JWoww has released video of her soon to be ex-husband, after accusing Roger Mathews of being abusive. There's a video that was shot in February 2017 of him knocking her down to the floor in their kitchen, and him admitting to her that he cheated on her. She's throwing stuff at him, while he's holding her their two sons in his arms, so things don't sound good there. Apparently he's written a lot of threatening letters to her, as well.

Netflix has announced that Fuller House has been renewed for a fifth season, but it will be the final one, so say goodbye to the Tanner family... again.

Video of Fuller House: The Farewell Season | Announcement [HD> | Netflix

