Dirty Laundry: Matt Lauer Denies Rape Allegations

Matt Lauer is denying rape allegations. Plus, Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry are working on something together! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Matt Lauer is denying rape allegations in Ronan Farrow's Catch and Kill book. There are allegations that he raped a former NBC News employee at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in his hotel room. He's saying no, it was consenual.

Kevin Hart has returned to work following that awful car accident last month. Kevin's doing some marketing for the new Jumanji movie.

Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry are working on something together and posted a teaser... Ed rings Prince Harry's doorbell, which is 'God Save The Queen' LOL! We'll find out what they're working on tomorrow.

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter and his wife have released a photo of their newborn baby girl. Her name is Saoirse.

Dolly Parton is launching a lifestyle empire with clothing, home goods, beauty products, and Dolly wigs!

Jenna Dewan has a new job... it's a new dating show called Flirty Dancing. Single people learn part of a dance routine, then they go out and meet people, but don't talk to them, they just dance.

Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Stone Academy