Dirty Laundry: Meek Mills' First Night Out

Meek Mill has a great first night out of prison, J.Lo stunned at the Time 100 Gala, and more in today's Dirty Laundry...

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin personally escorted Meek Mill yesterday out of prison. Rubin gave him a helicopter ride to the Sixers playoff game against the Miami Heat. Meek got the ring the Liberty Bell, and they also went out to a nice expensive restaurant, too. Pretty good first night out for Meek.

Kanye West says he's doing just fine. He says he has re-filed documents to protect just about every product he wants to come out with, from bedding to games to paper goods, campaign buttons, cosmetics, kitchen appliances, and more. Would you buy a Yeezus refrigerator?

One of the lawsuits against Russell Simmons has been dismissed. Jennifer Jarosik dropped her $5 million sexual assault suit against Simmons. She said he assaulted her between 2011 and 2016, but he said it was consensual, and they had a relationship since 2006... including nude photos of her and romantic texts from her on his phone. That's one down... many more to go for Simmons.

The Time 100 New York City Gala happened last night, and all the celebrities were out. Jennifer Lopez's dress was crazy! She's got these big splits to come up the front, and we have no idea how those panels stay in place (because you obviously don't have any underwear on).

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

It looks like Dina Lohan, Lindsay's mom, is about to lose her house because of foreclosure. She owes over $1.5 million on it that she never paid it off, so bye-bye to the childhood home that Lindsay grew up in. JP Morgan Chase sent her a foreclosure notice which she ignored, so the judge in New York said it's time to sell this house in the next 90 days.