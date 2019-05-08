Dirty Laundry: Meet Royal Baby Archie!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have revealed the name of their Royal baby! Plus, Gronk's girlfriend Camille Kostek lands the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover, Britney Spears' ex manager gets a restraining order, and more in today's Dirty Laundry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have named their baby boy-- Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. It's NOT Archibald, they want to make that clear.

Amy Schumer has released the name of her baby boy, too. Her "royal baby" was born on May 5th, and is named Gene Attell Fischer.

Here's a name from the past, linked to Britney Spears-- her ex-manager Sam Lutfi now has a restraining order against him, to stay at least 200 yards away from Britney, and cannot say any disparaging statements about Britney. Something's going on behind the scenes... word has it, he's behind the #FreeBritney hashtag.

R. Kelly was in court and he coughed up $62,000 to avoid jail time for now, but he still owes his ex Andrea $32,000 in interest payments. She also wants him to pay education expenses for her daughter Joann.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition 2019 cover model is Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek. She's an ex-New England Patriots cheerleader. Apparently, she was pressured by modeling agencies to lose weight, but Gronk stood by her and said she was fine.

The Bachelorette starts on Monday. Hannah's got some pretty good looking guys to choose from. One guy though, Matteo, is a frequent sperm donor, who has fathered 114 children!

This Dirty Laundry is presented by Tempur Pedic.