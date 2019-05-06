Dirty Laundry: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Welcome Baby Boy

Royal baby news! Plus, Amy Schumer welcomes her son, another good deed from Kim K, and a preview of the Met Gala. This and more in today's Dirty Laundry.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed a baby boy, seven pounds, three ounces, born at 5:26 this morning. Apparently, he's the seventh in line for the British throne. Prince Harry hinted we might see the baby in about two days... maybe we'll know the name by then, too?

Amy Schumer gave birth to a baby boy. We don't know his name yet.

Some reports were coming through that Kim Kardashian's surrogate had given birth to a baby boy, but no. Kim, who's at the Met Gala currently, said the baby is expected this week.

Over the weekend, Kim freed another inmate from serving a life sentence for a low-level drug deal. The guy's name is Jeffrey Stringer, who apparently had some minor drug offenses and after three strikes, he was out... but Kim got him out of jail with help from a lawyer she paid for. He served 22 years, but got released today to his family in Miami.

Britney Spears's mother just found legal documents asking the judge in her conservatorship case to tell her what is going on, because she feels like something's not right. She asked the court to keep her in the loop of what exactly is going on by decisions made on her behalf. She wants to be a little more involved.

Alex Trebek won the best game show host at the Daytime Emmys. He was funny-- he talked about how he had issues with his brain, and he didn't win last year. He thought he'd get the sympathy vote last year, but it took him getting stage four cancer to get the award this year. At least he's keeping a great attitude, that's hard to do.

Wendy Williams's ex-husband to be wants spousal support, as well as child support for their kid, who's 18 years old. He also wants Wendy to pay for Kevin Junior's college.

The Met Gala happens today. Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Harry Styles, and of course, Anna Wintour hosting the event today. We can't wait to see what they're all wearing! Some photos have already been released-- Lady Gaga has four different costume changes, Serena Williams has big bright yellow dress on, and Harry Styles has a shirt that Gina J is not feeling.

Harry Styles - Gucci Credit: Getty A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial) on May 6, 2019 at 3:05pm PDT

This Dirty Laundry is presented by Tempur Pedic.