Dirty Laundry: Meghan Markle's Dad Can't Talk To His Daughter

Thomas Markle has a plan to re-connect with his newly Royal daughter, plus a Bachelorette update and more.

Meghan Markle's dad just won't keep his mouth shut. Tom Markle claims his daughter has not responded to his calls since the wedding, and he's getting a little ticked off. He said he's going to keep doing interviews until he gets a response from the Royal Family, and they're not happy. He claims he's being frozen out of the family, and fears dying soon, without speaking to her. Can't she just call him, at least to explain why she doesn't want to talk to him?

The Bachelorette happened last night, and they met the families of the four guys who were left. Now it's down to three, because Colton, the virgin, got sent home. He used to play for the NFL, and he's drop dead gorgeous... so the whole virgin thing seems a little tough to believe.

Video of The Colton Breakup - The Bachelorette

Colton will be appearing next on Bachelor In Paradise, along with Becca's friend Tia, who apparently still has feelings for him. Supposedly, TWO engagements are possible on the show this season... can't wait to find out who!!!

Pamela Anderson, 51, has been dating 32-year-old soccer player Adil Rami, who plays for the French team that just won the World Cup. They've reportedly been going out for a year and kept it very hush-hush, but a photo finally came out of the two celebrating the World Cup win.

Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures have announced that Rugrats is coming back. The show premiered in 1990, and now it's returning to Nickelodeon with 26 episodes and a feature length movie. They also have plans to bring back Blue's Clues as a series.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are on the cover of GQ magazine, and her butt is hanging out everywhere. Kylie has four dogs, and Travis only knows one of their names. Travis doesn't know her parents' birth names, either. How well do you know him, Kylie???

Video of Kylie Jenner Asks Travis Scott 23 Questions | GQ

Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Mystic Aquarium.