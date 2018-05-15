Dirty Laundry: Meghan Markle's Dad Will Skip The Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle's dad won't attend the Royal Wedding, the First Lady has been hospitalized, and there were a LOT of TV cancelations to round up. These stories and more in today's Dirty Laundry...

The Royal Wedding is coming up this weekend, and Meghan Markle's dad will not be going at all. This comes after news broke that he paid for staged paparazzi photos. He's also saying he had a heart attack six days ago. That sounds like a lot of drama... maybe it's a good idea that he's not showing up.

First Lady Melania Trump has been hospitalized after an embolization procedure on her kidneys. She's expected to be in the hospital for the rest of the week, so we wish her a quick recovery.

Actress Margot Kidder died at the age of 69. She played Lois Lane in the Superman movies and was in Amityville Horror.

American Idol sent two more contestants home last night, so it's down to three for the finals next weekend: Gabby Barrett. Maddie Poppe, and Caleb Lee Hutchinson.

Video of Maddie Poppe Sings &quot;God Only Knows&quot; by The Beach Boys - Top 5 - American Idol 2018 on ABC

Video of Caleb Lee Hutchinson Sings &quot;Stars In Alabama&quot; by Jamey Johnson - Top 5 - American Idol 2018 on ABC

Video of Gabby Barrett Sings &quot;I Have Nothing&quot; by Whitney Houston - Top 5 - American Idol 2018 on ABC

Taraji P. Henson and former NFL player Kelvin Hayden got engaged this weekend... nice ring on her finger!

Property Brothers' Drew Scott he got married this weekend. He's the realtor half of the Property Brothers, and he married the creative director of Scott Brothers Global, Linda Phan. She's 33, he's 40, and it was a beautiful wedding in Italy.

John Cena was on Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda this morning, and he says HE's the one that got dumped, and that he wants Nikki Bella back!

Video of John Cena On His Split From Nikki Bella: ‘I Had My Heart Broken Out Of Nowhere’ | TODAY

CBS has canceled a ton of shows: Kevin Can Wait, Scorpion, Superior Donuts, 9JKL, Me, Myself and I, and Living Biblically all got the axe.

ABC dumped The Crossing (BOOOO!!!) Deception, Kevin (Probably) Saves The World, and Marvel's Inhumans. NBC canceled Rise, but we're very happy that Shonda Rhimes' shows Station 19, and For The People have been picked up, along with 911.