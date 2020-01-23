Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Meghan Markle's Father Is At It Again

OMG! This video of Julianne Hough from DWTS has gone viral... she did this holistic treatment in front of a whole audience! You have to see it - it's bizzare!!!

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are back together! We'll tell you where they were seen together!

Sad news in Bachelor Nation... Tyler from Hannah B's season died of a drug overdose.

And Meghan Markle's father is at it again... he's doing interviews and yammering on about how "The Royals owe him."

Wendy Williams divorce is finalized.... we'll break down the details of the terms of their split. And did she really fart on TV? We've got an update on that, too!

Hear it all in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!