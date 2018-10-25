Dirty Laundry: Megyn Kelly Out At NBC

NBC gives Megyn Kelly the boot, plus Robert DeNiro and Joe Biden are the latest people to receive bombs in the mail, and who did Modern Family kill off for Halloween? Find out in the latest Dirty Laundry!

Megyn Kelly is out at NBC. She was halfway through a three year deal that paid her $23 million a year. Word has it Megyn's co-workers don't like being on the air with her, either, so this has not been a good fit from the beginning, and it seems like it's taken a turn for the worse since she made her comments about black face last week. Her talent agency also dropped her, so not a good week for Megyn Kelly.

Robert DeNiro is the latest target to receive a bomb in the mail, as well as Joe Biden. Thankfully none of the bombs have gone off.

Jennifer Garner has a new boyfriend, and apparently she's been dating him for six months. John Miller is actually still married... and according to his ex-wife Caroline, he has an anger issue.

SPOILER ALERT: Modern Family killed off a character last night. Mitchell and Chris's mom DeDe (Shelley Long) was killed off in the Halloween episode. She died in her sleep, which seems like a good way to go if you're going to die.

Kim Kardashian is in the news, as people are complaining that her butt looks smaller. Did she have a procudure? Is it Photoshop? Who knows....

Drake celebrated his 32nd birthday last night, and he was giving out Chanel bags! The party had a 2000's theme.

Forbes highest paid TV actresses list came out, and for the sixth year in a row Sofia Vergara was number one. She made $42.5 million in one year! Kaley Cuoco came in second.

