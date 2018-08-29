Dirty Laundry: Memorials For John McCain & Aretha Franklin

Memorial services are underway for John McCain and Aretha Franklin, Kanye apologizes for his controversial remarks on slavery, and more stories in the Dirty Laundry.

John McCain's casket arrived this morning at the Arizona state capitol, lying in state as part of the five days of memorial service to the late senator and war hero. There will also be tributes in Phoenix and in Washington D.C.

This is the second day where people can pay their respects to Aretha Franklin in Detroit, and apparently she had a wardrobe change. That seems really bizarre, but when you're the Queen of Soul, guess you can do whatever you want. Today she was wearing a blue frock with matching shoes, yesterday she was in a red suit with red heels.

#MeTooSoon has been going around after Louis C.K. made a surprise return to comedy, and some people want him to perform. He did a surprise show Sunday night at The Comedy Cellar in New York City, and some people were happy to see him... and others weren't.

Kanye West has offered up on an emotional apology for claiming that slavery was "a choice." He made those comments to TMZ back in May, and did a radio interview in Chicago a few days ago wheer he apologized for that... but he also said he still supports President Trump. And Kanye is releasing glow in the dark sneakers.

Bachelor host Chris Harrison and his partners opened up the Steam Theory Brewery in Dallas, so now he's got a little restaurant in his hometown.

Last night was Bachelor in Paradise, and there was a big fight with Leo. In the beginning, Leo seemed so nice, but he's the one that got accused of sexually harassing women.

Today would have been Michael Jackson's 60th birthday. Janet honored him with a video that she posted on Instagram, a remake of the "Remember the Time" video from 1992. It was a nice tribute to her brother.

Janet is coming to Mohegan Sun on September 30th, which should be an amazing show.