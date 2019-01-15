Dirty Laundry: The Situation Starts Prison Sentence

The Situation heads to prison, Rihanna sues her own dad, Justin and Hailey save the date, and much more in today's Dirty Laundry!

Today was the day Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino went to jail. He will be behind bars for the next eight months for tax evasion. His brother Mark got sentenced to two years. He wants everybody to write him at his new address, which is at a federal correctional institution in Otisville, New York.

Rihanna is suing her own father. She trademarked her (and her dad's) name Fenty for her makeup line, but he started a talent development company a couple of years ago called Fenty entertainment. Rihanna claims he's profiting off her success, and that needs to stop. She sent him a cease and desist letter, but he did not.

Drake is headed to Las Vegas for a residency at the XS the nightclub. He's going to do at least ten dates over the next couple years, and this is going to net him at least ten million dollars. It's at the Wynn Casino.

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman and his wife Beth are returning to TV. They're getting a show on WGN America called Dog’s Most Wanted. Dog is still doing his bounty hunter thing, even at 66 years old, and his wife is going to be on the show too, although her throat cancer was not addressed in the promo.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin have sent family and friends a save the date for February 28th. They're legally married already, but that's when they're going to have the big ceremony.

L.L. Cool J is not hosting the GRAMMYs again this year. He's out, and it looks like Alicia Keys is hosting this year.

IT'S OFFICIAL! 15-time GRAMMY winner @AliciaKeys will host the 61st #GRAMMYs, marking her first time as master of ceremonies for Music's Biggest Night. pic.twitter.com/DsgsYqDNej — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 15, 2019

Mario Lopez hosts Extra, and he's reportedly going to be leaving that show and taking over Access Hollywood. The two women that host Access Hollywood, one of whom is Natalie Morales (who used to work at NBC 30 here in Hartford) is not happy. She moved her family cross-country for that show and now Mario is going to be made the star.

Billy Bush is coming back to take over Extra, which is moving to Fox. Right now, Extra is on the NBC owned and operated stations, including here in Hartford, but they're moving over to Fox TV in seven major markets. Are people ready for Billy to come back to TV?