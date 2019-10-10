Dirty Laundry: Miley Cyrus Hospitalized For Tonsillitis

Miley Cyrus had to get her tonsils out. Plus, who was revealed on The Masked Singer? And Ronnie and Jen are splitsville... more in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Miley Cyrus is out of the hospital. She had bad tonsillitis and needed surgery. Cody Simpson was there. She called him her boyfriend. Rumor is MTV wants him for a new season of The Hills.

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been charged with another crime... it goes back to that groping incident back in June.

Cuba Gooding Jr. faces new charges in sexual misconduct case.https://t.co/MFSYsHfn9A — 965tic (@965tic) October 10, 2019

Jersey Shore's Ronnie and his gf/baby mom, Jen are calling it quits... again. Did you see that pic of her with bruises, saying that Ronnie did that to her? Snooki says she doesn't buy it...

Spoiler Alert if you haven't watched Riverdale yet... but Luke Perry's character was killed off the show. They did it like he was a good samaritan helping someone on the side of the road (who was Shannen Doherty!) and there was a hit-and-run. It was sad.

And on The Masked Singer, the eagle was revealed as Dr. Drew Pinsky.

Jenny McCarthy announced the other day that she's not doing New Year's Eve because her son wants her to stay home.

