Dirty Laundry: Miranda Lambert Gets In a Food Fight

Don't harass Miranda Lambert at a restaurant! Plus, who's Blac Chyna's new boo? And find out how J.Lo plans to celebrate her 50th birthday this summer, in today's Dirty Laundry.

Miranda Lambert got into a fight yesterday at a restaurant in Nashville, and she threw her salad at a woman. Some old dude started carrying on about how Millenials use their cell phones all the time, and Miranda lost it. She dumped her plate of food on the man's wife and left the restaurant.

Rob Kardashian's ex Blac Chyna moves fast. She was just dating Kid Buu, and now she's apparently seeing Soulja Boy. They were hanging out at some GRAMMY parties, and apparently hooked up through Instagram and then met up at the GRAMMYs. They made it Instagram official, so that's a big deal.

Police did a welfare check on Chris Brown after he challenged Offset to come fight him at his house, and quickly gave out his home address on Instagram. The LAPD were called after someone was concerned for the musician's well-being. The incident started off when Brown made a comment about 21 Savage's immigration case, and the comment pissed off Offset. They've been feuding online since then.

Dina Lohan is on Celebrity Big Brother, and she says she's been dating this guy for five years and she's never met him or talked to him via like FaceTime. All the girls on the show are telling her she's getting catfished. But now, on the show tonight, they're all gonna get a big surprise because her alleged "catfish boyfriend" is going to prove he's real by Facetiming her on the show!

Video of Celebrity Big Brother - Lindsay Lohan&#039;s Mama Got A Catfish

Jennifer Lopez on Ellen today said since she's turning 50 in July, she's going to be doing an "It's My Party Tour" in June and July. The tour will be about twenty eight shows, and tickets haven't gone on sale yet, but hopefully we'll find out where it's heading soon.

Video of Jennifer Lopez Is Celebrating Her 50th Birthday on the Road!

This Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Tempur Pedic.