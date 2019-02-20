Dirty Laundry: Miranda Lambert's New Husband a Notorious Cheater?

We've got more details on Miranda Lambert's new husband, Ariana makes history, and what's up with Teresa Giudice's new "friend"? Find out in today's Dirty Laundry.

Miranda Lambert's new husband has been taken off foot patrol right now, as New York police are placing him on driver duty because of all the media attention he's getting. But he's also apparently a bit of a cheater. He had a baby in November, and he was already hooking up with Miranda around that time. He also had a fiance, professional soccer player Jackie Bruno, when he got the other woman pregnant. The other woman contacted Jackie and told her what happened, so she dumped him. His baby mama stuck around, until he met Miranda. Sources are saying he's know to cheat.

Miranda Lambert’s NYPD hubby taken off patrol https://t.co/aXm5rRjT8r pic.twitter.com/XzmMGMzOFI — Page Six (@PageSix) February 21, 2019

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice, who's married to Joe who is still in prison, was spotted with a 26-year-old realtor named Blake Shreck. The two were in Miami, holding hands... her rep is saying there's nothing going on. Joe gets out of prison next month, so guess we'll see what happens.

Ariana Grande became the second artist in history to claim the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. This hasn't been done since the Beatles did it back in 1964. Ariana was on James Corden last night, and he introduced her to an amazing little boy band called TNT whose dream was to meet Ariana. TNT appeared on Corden's other show The World's Best.

Video of Ariana Grande Surprises TNT Boys f/ &#039;The World&#039;s Best&#039;

Nicole Scherzinger from The Masked Singer is upset because intimate videos of her and her ex-boyfriend have been released, and she's worried more will come out.

Another story came out about Tristan Thompson. Yesterday, we found out he was cheating on Khloe Kardashian, hooking up with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods (who is basically a family member at this point). And now, a story came out that on Valentine's Day night Tristan was at a singles party at a mansion, and he was seen hooking up with two other girls. That would be the same Valentine's Day night after he gave Khloe a bunch of roses... classy.