Dirty Laundry: Morgan Freeman's Alleged Sexual Harassment

Say it ain't so... Morgan Freeman has been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by EIGHT women. The Oscar Award winning actor has been charged with sexually-charged remarks and unwanted touching. A production assistant on the movie Going In Style back in 2015 claimed Freeman kept trying to lift her skirt, and Alan Arkin had to step in and tell him to stop.

A CNN reporter is also claiming he made inappropriate comments to her during an interview, saying she looked "ripe" when she was pregnant, and that he wishes he was there when she got pregnant.

Freeman told TMZ he is apologizing to anyone who saw uncomfortable or disrespected.

Harvey Weinstein is going to be charged with a sex crime. He will surrender tomorrow morning to the Manhattan DA's office. He's going to receive and post bail the same day, according to TMZ.

Happy fourth wedding anniversary to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Kanye reportedly spent $85,000 to use a photo of Whitney Houston's bathroom as the cover of Pusha T's new album. It's a really disturbing picture of Whitney Houston's vanity, which had drugs and paraphernalia on it.

According to Live and Style, Carrie Underwood is expecting twins.

Johnny Depp's ex Actress Amber Heard has reportedly moved on from Elon Musk to Heidi Klum's ex-boyfriend Vito Schnabel. He's very wealthy, so it seems like she likes money.

Jon Bon Jovi and his son were at a New York launch party for their popular new wine called Hampton Water. The award-winning wine is available in New Jersey and New York, but it should be coming up and down the east coast.

Michael Jackson's estate is not happy with ABC because of a special they're airing tonight called The Last Days of Michael Jackson.

