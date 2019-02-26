Dirty Laundry: New Baby For Robin Thicke & April Love Geary

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary welcome a daughter! Plus, the Kardashians cancel Jordyn Woods, R. Kelly loses concerts, and more in the latest Dirty Laundry.

Robin Thicke and his fiance April Love Geary have welcomed a baby girl today. They named her Lola Alain Thicke, and "Alain" is spelled how it is as a tribute to Robin's late dad, Allan.

The Kardashains have dropped Jordyn Woods from all their business deals. Hooking up with Tristan Thompson is going to cost her a lot of money... why mess up a great relationship with this family for a guy who is known to be a notorious cheater??? She had a joint makeup line with Kylie Jenner and she modeled jeans for Khloe's Good American fashion site. They have scrubbed her clean from all of that. Jordyn is trying to apologize, she's claiming she was blackout drunk, but they think this was going on for more than one night.

Jordyn also just announced she is going to be on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk on Facebook... can't wait to see that.

R. Kelly posted bail yesterday and the first place he headed was McDonald's. Apparently, things are not going well with his concerts, either. In Germany, he had a concert planned for April 12th, which has now been canceled by the venue, and an April 14th show is also about to be scrapped. He does still have shows in Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands, but it should be noted, if he doesn't come up with $160,000 in child support very quickly, he won't be going anywhere... except back to jail.

Kathie Lee Gifford is leaving The Today Show, and her replacement was announced today-- Jenna Bush Hager, who will co-host with Hoda Kotb.

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Danielle Staub just got divorced after being married for a few months, and now she claims she's already in love with a guy in St. Barts who owns vineyards and other businesses. Her former best friend Margaret said Danielle was hooking up with her best friend's boyfriend.

The guy, Oliver Maier, could become fiance number 22 for Danielle.

