Dirty Laundry: New Year, New Kardashian!

There's another Kardashian coming, and that's just one of many baby announcements for the New Year! Get the latest in today's Dirty Laundry...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child, another baby boy. There is another surrogate involved, though we're not sure if she's the same one involved with their last child. The new baby is expected to arrive in May.

Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa are also expecting a baby, girl number four for them. They have three daughters, ages 15, 12, and 2, so they're adding onto their family again.

Gordon Ramsay is expecting a baby, as well, and so is Watch What Happens Live's Andy Cohen, who made the announcement on New Year's Eve.

Video of Andy Cohen reveals gender of baby on New Year&#039;s Eve

Tiffany Haddish's New Year's Eve comedy show in Miami bombed, so half the audience left halfway through and she ended up drinking with the other half of the audience that remained.

It was confirmed this morning that Carrie Ann Inaba is taking over for Julie Chen on The Talk. And it looks like disgraced CBS exec Les Moonves will not be getting his $120 million payout, either.

Video of The Talk - Carrie Ann Inaba Announced as New Host of THE TALK

WWE's most famous announcer "Mean" Gene Okerlund passed away at 76 years old. He he was actually a DJ out of Nebraska, who joined the world of wrestling in the 1970's and hooked up with the WWE in the early 80s. He had such a great voice... he will be missed by wrestling fans.

It was impossible not to crack a smile whenever “Mean” Gene Okerlund entered a room. He was the voice behind so many of WWE’s most iconic and entertaining moments, and the WWE family will miss him immensely. pic.twitter.com/zbrkQAvtug — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 3, 2019

"Mean" Gene wasn't the only celebrity death today... three people died, all at the age of 76. Curb Your Enthusiasm's Bob Einstein passed away as well, and also Captain and Tennille's Daryl Dragon.

Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, was tooling around Beverly Hills around 4 in the morning and got pulled over in his Tesla. The 19 years old model failed a field sobriety test so he's in a little bit of hot water right now.

There's a photo and video is going around of a Madonna, who performed at the Stonewall Inn, a famous gay bar in New York City on New Year's Eve. She looks... different, and people are saying she got butt implants!