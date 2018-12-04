Dirty Laundry: Nick & Priyanka Get Married!

Nick and Priyanka had an amazing double-ceremony for their wedding, Pete Davidson stands up to cyber bullies, and lots more Dirty Laundry...

There was a big wedding over the weekend between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. She's 36, he's 26, and they look very handsome together. They had armed security at their two ceremonies-- a Christian wedding ceremony and then a couple of traditional Indian receptions.

Happiest day of my life. @priyankachopra A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Dec 4, 2018 at 4:46am PST

SNL's Pete Davidson is being cyber bullied so much he decided to address the situation.

The Kennedy Center Honors Gala was taped yesterday, and Kelly Clarkson met Cher on the red carpet for the first time. She was so excited to meet Cher! Cher is getting honored at the Gala, as well as Reba McEntire. It airs Wednesday December 26th.

I met Cher!!! My life is better than everyone else’s today! ---- --‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/BoD8EZ0N24 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) December 3, 2018

Reportedly, Prince William expressed some doubts to Harry before the wedding, saying he didn't think Meghan Markle was suited to be with him and that it was moving way too fast. Harry apparently got very offended.

There's a show right now called Dirty John on Bravo, which is really good. It's about a woman who meets this guy online and marries him within five weeks. The family sees that he's really bad and she doesn't want to believe it because she's so in love. You should totally check it out on Bravo!

Lindsay Lohan's new beach club show is going to premiere on MTV on January 8th.

Weekend box office:

3. Creed 2 ($16.8 million)

2. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch ($17.7 million)

1. Ralph Breaks The Internet ($25.7 million)

