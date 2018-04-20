Dirty Laundry: No Criminal Charges In Prince's Death

There won't be criminal charges in the overdose death of Prince, the Kardashians are closing down their last Dash boutiques, and more in today's Dirty Laundry.

A lawyer announced today that there will be no criminal charges in Prince's overdose death. Apparently, he got a hold of some counterfeit Vicodin which had some Fentanyl in it, that he didn't know about... unfortunately that led to his death.

John Stamos told Entertainment Tonight about his wife's labor... which only took 20 minutes!

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian have decided to shut down their Dash boutique stores. There were only two remaining, one in Miami and one in L.A. They're going to close May 31st, after deciding they would not renew their lease. They already shut down their New York City store in December of 2016. Do you think the $65 Dash candle I bought in Miami is worth any money?

Abby Lee Miller had an emergency spinal surgery the other day, but now doctors are thinking it's cancer,Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. She had four hour surgery, so we wish her the best in her recovery.

Time has named the 100 most influential people of 2018. Jennifer Lopez, Tiffany Haddish, and Nicole Kidman are all on the list, as did Prince Harry's fiance Meghan Markle and Cardi B.

Cardi was on Ellen and she said she doesn't even have a drivers license. Since she's from New York she alwasy took the train. She also told Ellen she loved being a stripper.