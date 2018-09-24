Dirty Laundry: No Sentence For Bill Cosby (Yet)

Bill Cosby's sentencing gets pushed back, Cardi B might play the Super Bowl, Drake gets sick, and more Dirty Laundry...

Bill Cosby was in court today and he was supposed to be sentenced, but it was pushed until tomorrow. His lawyers want him to be under house arrest, but where's the punishment there? His wife just threw a big party for him in July with a big jazz quartet playing... Guess we'll see what happens tomorrow.

Cardi B is in negotiations to perform at the Super Bowl with Maroon 5. Good move! They're trying to see if she's going to get her own solo set, as well as performing with the band.

Michelle Obama is now officiating weddings! She's going on a stadium tour, too, and her tickets are so expensive. She's launching her memoir called Becoming, and she's going on a big tour of ten U.S. cities. Some of the tickets are going as high as $3,000. We all know the Clintons got very rich after they left the White House, and it looks like the Obamas are doing the same thing.

Drake canceled two Miami concerts this past weekend. They were trying to say it was a production issue, but they were lying... apparently Drake was deathly sick and in the hospital.

Celine Dion announced that she's ending her Las Vegas residency. She spent 8 years at Caesar's Palace, and the last show will be June of 2019... get your tickets now, because they're going fast.

Cher was on Ellen today, and she was asked to name three celebrities that she'd want to do a duet with. Her answer? Adele, P!nk, and NOT Madonna.

Charlie Puth has a new girlfriend, actress Halston Sage.

Al Pacino, 78, is dating Weeds actress Mytal Dohan, 39.

We've got some premieres tonight on TV... Dancing With the Stars, The Good Doctor, Big Bang Theory, and Young Sheldon all return... plus, Magnum P.I. premieres tonight. Bull, The Voice, The Resident, and Manifest also premiere tonight.

