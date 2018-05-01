Dirty Laundry: NSYNC Plays 'Never Have I Ever'

NSYNC gets their star and plays games with Ellen, Kanye West opens up on his breakdown, Ashley Judd sues Harvey Weinstein, and more in today's Dirty Laundry.

NSYNC got their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last night, and then there was an after party... Justin didn't show up. The guys were also on Ellen today, and they played her "Never Have I Ever" game, which revealed Justin hooked up with a Spice Girl! Which one do you think it is???

Video of *NSYNC Plays &#039;Never Have I Ever&#039;

Gina thinks it might have been Baby Spice, because she did an interview years ago, where she talked about a "fun night" with Justin.

There are seemingly-legit rumors that Blac Chyna is pregnant again. Chyna is 29, and her boyfriend is 18... this will be her third child, and third baby daddy. Tyga was the first child's father, and of Rob Kardashian is Dream's father.

Kanye West says that Taylor Swift was one of the factors that caused his nervous breakdown in 2016, and when he was hospitalized, he thought the doctors were going to kill him. Kanye also admitted to getting liposuction, because he said he didn't want to be called "fat" like Rob Kardashian... he claims he got addicted to opioids after the liposuction.

Credit: AdMedia

Ashley Judd is suing Harvey Weinstein for defamation and sexual harassment. She rebuffed his sexual advances back in the day, and then he blackballed her from The Lord Of The Rings trilogy. Director Peter Jackson was told by Weinstein not to cast her in any roles, so she thinks she's been blackballed.

Dancing With The Stars sent two athletes home last night-- snowboarder Jamie Anderson and former baseball player Johnny Damon. Tonya Harding did really well. Think she has a chance to win the whole thing?

Video of Premiere Elimination - Dancing with the Stars

Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer is graduating from Stanford this year, and she's getting a heck of a graduation gift. Jennifer is supposed to be moving back to New York state to go to New York University in the fall... so Mom and Dad picked up the tab for a $15.82 million horse farm in North Salem, New York for her to live in. Now THAT is a graduation gift!!!

