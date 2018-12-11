Dirty Laundry: Offset Wants To Win Cardi B Back

When will Dr. Pimple Popper return? And what nastiness happened to Mel B? Plus, Offset wants his family back and more Dirty Laundry.

Dr. Pimple Popper Season 2 is coming back in January. The trailer makes it look so disgusting... it's worse than last season.

Video of Sneak Peek: Dr. Pimple Popper Returns on TLC!

Mel B severed her hand and broke some ribs after she fell down some stairs at a friend's house in London over the weekend.

Offset wants Cardi B back. He says he's going to do everything he can to get his wife and his family back together, but he believes the haters are going to make it really hard.

Kevin Hart is out as the Oscars host because of those homophobic tweets that came up, so who is going to host the show now? The Oscars don't pay hosts very much money, which is part of why they're having a problem now. Jimmy Kimmel said he only got $15,000 to host last year.

Meghan Markle is losing another key member of the Kensington Palace staff... is this something to do with Meghan? Samantha "The Panther" Cohen is leaving after the baby is born in the spring. Apparently she was Queen Elizabeth II's former assistant press secretary, so she's been with the Royal Family for quite a long time, but it seems like she is not seeing eye to eye with Meghan these days. There was another staffer who left six months after meghan arrived.

Last week Tyler Perry paid off more than $430,000 in layaways at an Atlanta Wal-Mart. Now, Kid Rock did the same thing in Nashville, paying $81,000. That's the Christmas spirit, right there!

Weekend Box Office:

Video of THE GRINCH Official Trailer (2018)

3. Creed 2 ($9.9 million)

2. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch ($15 million)

1. Ralph Breaks The Internet ($16.2 million)

