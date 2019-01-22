Dirty Laundry: The Oscar Nominations Have Been Released

The Oscar noms are here! Plus, more trouble for R. Kelly, new trouble for Chris Brown, and more in today's Dirty Laundry.

The Oscar nominations were announced this morning, and The Favourite tied with the Mexican drama Roma for the most nominations with ten each.

There were snubs people are upset, too. Bradley Cooper is up for Best Actor, but he got snubbed for Best Director. Crazy Rich Asians was completely ignored by the awards.

New couple alert (or are they just friends?): Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron.

Chris Brown has been arrested for alleged aggravated rape and drugs in France. This happened on January 15th at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Paris. Apparently he went out with his posse and a 24-year-old model, and at about 4 in the morning, they went back to the hotel. Brown apparently then assaulted her inside the hotel. Brown and his people are claiming that his girlfriend was in the hotel the whole time, and that he was never left alone with this girl.

Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo has received a two year suspended jail sentence. He pled guilty to tax fraud. He's also paying $22 million in fies.

R. Kelly is facing 66 building code violations in Chicago. Apparently, they haven't shut the building down yet, but this is a $500 to $1,000 per day fine for each violation, which could cost R. Kelly anywhere between $33,000 and $66,000 per day. He is also only allowed to use the building between the hours of 9am and 5pm, as he had reportedly been using it off hours.

Designers are saying Bebe Rexha is "too big" to be fitted at the GRAMMYs, so they won't dress her. She's a size 8. That's awful... those designers really need to wake up.