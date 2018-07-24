Dirty Laundry: Out of the Pool, Ryan Lochte

Ryan Lochte gets busted violating doping guidelines, Stormy Daniels is heading for divorce court, and more in today's Dirty Laundry.

Swimmer Ryan Lochte just destroyed his career for about a year. The 12 time Olympian medalist got himself a little hot water by injecting a vitamin B complex, which is against the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency's guidelines. He posted a photo to his social media account of him getting the injection, and the post got noticed. Lochte is now banned from swimming for 14 months.

Stormy Daniels' husband has filed for divorce and a restraining order, after she got arrested a few weeks ago in Ohio for doing some lewd things in a club.

Sacha Baron Cohen is embarassing a lot of people on his new show Who is America? Corinne from The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise was his latest victim. Sacha convinced her to say that she saved 6,000 people being massacred, because a warlord was a big fan of the show. And then she advocates grenades for kids, too.

A fight broke out at a Color Me Bad concert at a casino in New York. Bryan K. Adams, the lead singer, walked from backstage up to the front and pushed one of the singers down on the ground. The guy had to get hospitalized.

Drake paid more than $10,000 to give people free ice cream. A thousand lucky people in five L.A. locations on Friday got free ice cream, courtesy of Drake.

Dancing With The Stars Junior has lined up Blackish star Miles Brown, Scottie Pippen's nine year old daughter Sophia, and Honey Boo-Boo.

Weekend box office:

Video of THE EQUALIZER 2 - Official Trailer (HD)

3.) Hotel Transylvania 3 ($23.7 million)

2.) Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again ($34.9 million)

1.) The Equalizer 2 ($36 million)

Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Ideal Image.