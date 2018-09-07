Dirty Laundry: Pamela Anderson Breaks Up With Adil Rami

You won't believe why Pam dumped her soccer player beau, plus does anyone have worse luck than Post Malone???

Women are usually into it when their guy brings up marriage, but not Pamela Anderson. She moved to France to be with her much younger boyfriend, soccer player Adil Rami, but she split when he started talking about marriage.

17 days after Post Malone was on the plane whose tires blew out, he got T-boned while he was on his way home. He's got some bad luck following him around. He's okay, but the car was wrecked.

More than 30 dresses and accessories worn onstage by Aretha Franklin are going up for auction.

Many celebrities and fans have defended Geoffrey Owens after the Trader Joe's story. Tyler Perry offered him a job, which Geoffrey did accept. Nicki Minaj is also saying she's going to give him $25,000. According to Geoffrey, he lost a lot of the royalties from The Cosby Show because of the whole Bill Cosby scandal.

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are saying goodbye to Project Runway. But don't worry, they're bringing a fashion reality series to Amazon.

Kanye West was on Jimmy Kimmel the other day, saying how much he loved adult films. And now, Kanye was the creative director for the Pornhub Awards last night. He managed the show's production and stage design, and incorporated his clothing brand, dressing the performers in Yeezy gear.

Cher is going on tour, and she's going to be at MGM Springfield in Massachusetts. Ticket prices range from $48 to $500, and they go on sale Friday September 14th at 10am.

