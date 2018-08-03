Dirty Laundry: Paris Jackson, Scared For Her Life?

A scary situation for Paris Jackson, Demi Lovato's next steps to recovery, and a 'Sinner' surprise for Gina J, all in today's Dirty Laundry!

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson was choked by a friend of hers on a game night. Now, she's hired armed security, and is moving out of her house. She's apparently afraid for her life.

Demi Lovato is doing a lot better, and she might be getting out of the hospital this week. Demi is heading off to live in a facility for extended treatment, after people close to her said they were ready to cut ties with her if she didn't go to rehab.

Charlie Sheen is claiming that he's been blacklisted, and he can't pay his child support. He has two sons with his ex-wife Brooke Mueller and two daughters with his ex-wife Denise Richards, and he wants his child support modified.

And Denise is headed to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills... so we're probably going to hear about all this.

There are rumors going around that Christina Aguilera is expecting her third child, with her fiance Matt Reitler. They already have one child, Summer Rain, who is 4 years old.

Prince George made the list of Britain's Best Dressed at 5 years old. Shouldn't Kate Middleton be taking most of the credit here? At least she made the list, too, as well as Meghan Markle and the Queen.

Justin Timberlake has a new game show called Spin the Wheel coming to Fox, with Dax Shepard as the host. There's a $20 million prize... every night. Can we get on???

Season two of Jessica Biel's show The Sinner premiered last night, which Gina LOVES. She was tweeting out about the show, and the USA Network reached out to thank her for her support. We'd love to send you something for supporting the dinner. They asked for her address, because they want to send her a thank you gift for supporting the show! Fingers crossed, they'll send Bill Pullman over...

