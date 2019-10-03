Dirty Laundry: PETA Upset Over Justin & Hailey's $20K Cats

PETA is upset with Justin and Hailey over their cat purchase. Plus, Robert De Niro is getting sued for misconduct. And an update on Travis and Kylie's breakup... more in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Robert De Niro is being sued by a former assistant who claims that he made sexually charged comments to her, verbally abusive, and assigned her stereotypical female duties.

A former employee of Robert De Niro's company files lawsuit in federal court accusing the actor of initiating "gratuitous unwanted physical contact," making "sexually charged comments," and treating her as his "office wife." https://t.co/m8Okw2XkiP — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 3, 2019

Congratulations to BSB's Nick Carter and his wife who welcomed a baby girl. They have not released her name yet.

PETA is not happy with Justin and Hailey Bieber because instead of rescuing from a shelter, they spent a ton of money (like $20K!) on Savannah kittens. They named the cats Sushi and Tuna, BTW.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are saying their breakup was amicable. They just fell out of love. BTW, she addresses rumors that she was hanging out with her ex, Tyga.

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Spoiler Alert: The panda on The Masked Singer was Laila Ali!

The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron is single again... he and Gigi Hadid broke up!

Happy Birthday to Gwen Stefani who turned 50 today! Blake Shelton took her on vacation and when they return, he's throwing her a big costume party because she loves Halloween.

