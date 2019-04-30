Dirty Laundry: Pete Davidson Walks Out of Comedy Show

Drama for Pete Davidson, right in our backyard. Plus, why Oprah quit 60 Minutes, a preview of the Billboard Music Awards, and does Adele already have a new guy? Get the details in the Dirty Laundry...

Pete Davidson walked out on a comedy show in Bridgeport. The Stress Factory Comedy Club is owned by Vinny Brand, who apparently disrespected Pete by making fun of his love life. Pete took it poorly, so he walked out, though he did apologize for all his Connecticut fans who bought tickets.

Video of Pete Davidson Bails on Stand-Up Gig After Owner Mentions Kate and Ariana | TMZ

Oprah is talking about why she quit 60 Minutes-- her name was too emotional. They kept doing takes of how to say her name with no emotion. She said it felt like flattening out her personality.

Video of Oprah Winfrey Opens Up About Her Decision to Leave ‘60 Minutes’

Kanye is actually thinking about now becoming a preacher. He wants his own church, for him and the people that show up every Sunday for his Sunday Service events. At Coachella, Kanye was selling sweatshirts for arund $200, so he's making money off of his faith.

It looks like Adele has a new man. She was seen in New York City, planting a big kiss on a guy that looks pretty much like her ex-husband Simon. They're calling him "the furry faced mystery man."

Tomorrow night, the Billboard Music Awards are coming up, and Rob Gronkowski is going to be part of it. The opening monologue will feature Kelly Clarkson.