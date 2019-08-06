Dirty Laundry: Pink's Manager and Crew Almost Died

It's official-- the American idol judges will return. Plus, a close call for Pink's management team, Kylie Jenner's 22nd birthday plans, and more Dirty Laundry.

ABC announced that all three American Idol judges-- Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie-- are definitely coming back, debunking rumors that they would bail due to money disputes. Bobby Bones will be back as the show's in-house mentor, and ABC is still negotiating with Ryan Seacrest, but he does a lot of work for the network, so they're confident he'll return, too.

Pink's manager and crew are lucky to be alive right now. Her management team was flying from Oslo, Norway to Denmark when their plane had to make a crash landing. All 10 people got out, but there was a big fire inside the plane. Pink was not on the flight.

Kylie Jenner is turning 22 this Saturday, and Travis Scott is already starting the celebration. He covered her house in rose petals ahead of her birthday, and their daughter Stormy was seen playing in the thousands of petals. Kylie is also renting out a mega-million dollar yacht for her party.

Magic Johnson is kicking off his Italian vacation. He dropped $950,000 to rent a yacht to sail with his buddies-- including LL Cool J and possibly Steve Harvey-- off the coast of Amalfi. The yacht has around 28 crew members, and is essentially a hotel that floats.

Tomorrow night is the big night, and BH90210 makes its debut. It's kind of confusing as to what they're doing, though, because the new show will be set up like a mocu-series, almost like a documentary.

Video of A High School Reunion | BH90210

Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk have been married for a year, and they're finally moving in together. They kept the families separate while everybody got used to the marriage, so they just lived separate lives.

It looks like Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have called it quits once again. They said they're both busy, but maybe they'll get together again down the road.