Dirty Laundry: Post Malone Lands Safely
Post Malone is safe on solid ground! Plus, we go into the Video Music Awards and more in today's Dirty Laundry!
Post Malone's private plane did make a safe landing, and he said that he needed a drink after landing in New York. The emergency landing happened after the jet's tires blew on takeoff, and they had to burn off the fuel by flying over Connecticut and Massachusetts.
Post Malone performed with Aerosmith to close out the MTV VMAs, and he won Song of the Year for "Rock Star."
Madonna is hitting back at critics who claim that her tribute to Aretha Franklin last night was self-indulgent. She said "I did not intend to do a tribute to her, that would be impossible in two minutes." So she said she couldn't do Aretha justice in that amount of time.
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's were at the VMAs together, and people are thinking they could possibly be married already because he wore a blue beaded bracelet featuring the initials "AGD" for Ariana Grande Davidson. She performed "God is a Woman" at the show, and her mother and grandmother joined her on stage. It was really cute!
J-Lo's performance was great! She did a whole series of songs from all her hits from over the years.
It looks like G-Eazy and Halsey are back together. They were holding hands last night at the show.
A lot of people took off during Panic! at the Disco's performance because the bar reopened.
Cardi B's opening skit last night was also cute, it looked like she was holding her baby but it turned out to be a Video Music Award. She won Best New Artist.
Camila Cabello was a big winner, picking up a lot of awards. Everybody butchered her name the whole night.
They made announcement that The Hills is returning to MTV.
Jersey Shore's Ronnie was not there, and people started saying he quit Jersey Shore. He released a statement saying he's just taking some time off right now, to spend time with his daughter. The show comes back Thursday night for Season Two.
An 11-year-old girl posted a video of her doing the "In Your Feelings" Challenge after having open heart surgery in a Chicago hospital. Drake saw her on video and he decided to visit her. Sofia Sanchez wanted to meet him and she never thought it would happen... but he made her dream a reality. Good for her, and Drake, too! What a sweet story!!!
