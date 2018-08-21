Dirty Laundry: Post Malone Lands Safely

Post Malone is safe on solid ground! Plus, we go into the Video Music Awards and more in today's Dirty Laundry!

Post Malone's private plane did make a safe landing, and he said that he needed a drink after landing in New York. The emergency landing happened after the jet's tires blew on takeoff, and they had to burn off the fuel by flying over Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Post Malone performed with Aerosmith to close out the MTV VMAs, and he won Song of the Year for "Rock Star."

Video of Post Malone &amp; Aerosmith ft. 21 Savage Perform &#039;Rockstar&#039; / &#039;Dream On&#039; &amp; More! | 2018 MTV VMAs

Madonna is hitting back at critics who claim that her tribute to Aretha Franklin last night was self-indulgent. She said "I did not intend to do a tribute to her, that would be impossible in two minutes." So she said she couldn't do Aretha justice in that amount of time.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's were at the VMAs together, and people are thinking they could possibly be married already because he wore a blue beaded bracelet featuring the initials "AGD" for Ariana Grande Davidson. She performed "God is a Woman" at the show, and her mother and grandmother joined her on stage. It was really cute!

Video of Ariana Grande Performs &#039;God Is a Woman&#039; | 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

J-Lo's performance was great! She did a whole series of songs from all her hits from over the years.

Video of Jennifer Lopez Performs &#039;Get On The Floor&#039;, &#039;Love Don&#039;t Cost A Thing&#039; &amp; More | 2018 VMAs

It looks like G-Eazy and Halsey are back together. They were holding hands last night at the show.

A lot of people took off during Panic! at the Disco's performance because the bar reopened.

Video of Panic! At The Disco Perform &#039;High Hopes&#039; (Live Performance) | 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Cardi B's opening skit last night was also cute, it looked like she was holding her baby but it turned out to be a Video Music Award. She won Best New Artist.

Video of Cardi B Opens the 2018 VMAs | 2018 Video Music Awards

Camila Cabello was a big winner, picking up a lot of awards. Everybody butchered her name the whole night.

Video of Camila Cabello on VMA Wins &amp; Favorite Moments | 2018 Video Music Awards

They made announcement that The Hills is returning to MTV.

Jersey Shore's Ronnie was not there, and people started saying he quit Jersey Shore. He released a statement saying he's just taking some time off right now, to spend time with his daughter. The show comes back Thursday night for Season Two.

An 11-year-old girl posted a video of her doing the "In Your Feelings" Challenge after having open heart surgery in a Chicago hospital. Drake saw her on video and he decided to visit her. Sofia Sanchez wanted to meet him and she never thought it would happen... but he made her dream a reality. Good for her, and Drake, too! What a sweet story!!!

