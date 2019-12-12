Dirty Laundry: Post Malone Makes Acting Debut

Post Malone makes his acting debut! Plus, newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are working on a new reality show about weddings. More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Harvey Weinstein went under the knife today for three hours. Decompression surgery to relieve pain on his spinal cord. He's gotta rest up for his criminal trial beginning in January.

The Masked Singer unveiled two singers last night... spoiler alert. The Thingamajig was Victor Oladipo and Seal was the Leopard!

Post Malone is making his acting debut in a Netflix movie called Wonderland with Mark Wahlberg.

So, Meghan Markle used to be a model on Deal or No Deal. She held up case # 24 when Howie Mandel was the host. And now they're auctioning off her briefcase.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas teamed up with Amazon Prime for a new series where they follow engaged couples as they get ready to walk down the aisle.

The Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Stone Academy.