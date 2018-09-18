Dirty Laundry: A Proposal (and Low Ratings) At The Emmys

We go inside the (low rated) Emmys, plus Kanye's move to Chicago, the fate of Roseanne, and more Dirty Laundry!

The opening monologue at the Emmys was... not great. Some of those jokes fall flat, and it seemed like they were trying a little too hard.

The biggest story of the night was about Glenn Weiss who is the Oscars director, who proposed on stage to his girlfriend.

Video of A live proposal at the Emmy&#039;s had the room on their feet

This year's ceremony saw the lowest ratings they've ever had, drawing a 2.4 rating with adults 18 to 49, an 11% drop from last year's numbers.

The Outstanding Drama Series winner was Game of Thrones, which was no surprise. The Outstanding Limited was the American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Julie Chen formally announced that she is off of The Talk, and she shared a video message that aired during the show.

Video of The Talk - Julie Chen Says Goodbye To &quot;The Talk&quot;

She will be on Big Brother tomorrow night, but they're not saying if she's going to continue on that yet either or not.

Jessica Simpson is expecting baby number three with her husband Eric Johnson... congratulations to them!

Kanye West is moving to Chicago. He made the announcement while he was talking to some high schoolers at an event hosted by Chance the Rapper. Apparently, they've already had a house built so between the Midwest and the West Coast, they will be all over the place.

Kourtney Kardashian has moved on with a 20 year old model named Lucas Sabot.

Roseanne Barr was on the Dr. Oz Show and said her character will die of an opioid overdose in the upcoming The Conners. Her character on Roseanne was addicted to painkillers, so that kind of makes sense.

Video of Dr. Oz Exclusive: Roseanne Barr on Going to Israel

The Latin American Music Awards nominations came out today, and they announced some of the performers today. Cardi B, Pitbull, and Ludacris will all perform that night, on October 25th.

The Dirty Laundry is sponsored by your local Nissan dealers.