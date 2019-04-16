Dirty Laundry: R. Kelly Might Be Heading Back To Jail

Is R. Kelly going to wind up back in jail? Plus, Hoda Kotb shares a big announcement, Ronda Rousey takes an "impregnation vacation" and more in today's Dirty Laundry.

R. Kelly might be going back to jail, because he's two months late on his child support payments. He wants the judge to lower the payments to his ex-wife Ray Kelly, but that wouldn't happen until at least May, so the judge told him to make the $20,833 per month payment, or he's heading back behind bars. That's a lot of money, and he isn't pulling in much, although he did just make $22,000 for that one hour nightclub performance the other day.

Lori Loughlin and her husband pled not guilty yesterday, and now we know their defense-- they believed the half a million dollar payment was a school donation. Is it going to fly? They haven't shown much remorse in this case, so they might be digging themselves deeper in the hole.

Wendy Williams's estranged husband might not be the executive producer of her show for much longer. Apparently, last week she and Kevin Hunter got into a big blow up behind stage, and the security had to come in and break things up. For her mental and physical health, they may want to keep him away from her.

The Today show's Hoda Kotb made a big announcement this morning via phone-- she adopted a second child. Two years ago, she adopted Haley Joy, and now she has adopted another little girl who they named her Hope Catherine.

Video of Hoda Kotb Has Adopted Her 2nd Child, Hope Catherine | TODAY

Ronda Rousey wants to start a family. She announced yesterday she's going on a "impregnation vacation." It looks like Travis Browne and she are ready to start a little family. She's stepping away from the WWE, but her contract runs until 2021, so she'll be back.

❤️----❤️ #impregnationvacation A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Apr 15, 2019 at 1:27pm PDT

Salma Hayek's husband François-Henri Pinault and his family have pledged $113 million to rebuild Notre Dame. François-Henri is the billionaire CEO of Kering, which among other labels owns Gucci. He's also the president of an art group that owns Christie's Fine Art Auction items.

