Dirty Laundry: R. Kelly Under Criminal Investigation

The R. Kelly docuseries is getting him in hot water, Mario Batali gets cleared, President Trump takes to the airwaves, and more in today's Dirty Laundry.

R. Kelly is being criminally investigated in Georgia after that docuseries premiered. Authorities have contacted some of the women that were on the show, and apparently they're going after the singer. R. Kelly's team set up a Facebook page trying to discredit these women, saying it was all lies, and apparently put up a sex tape of one of the women, but Facebook shut it down pretty quickly.

Mario Batali was charged with allegedly sexually assaulting some women, but he's been cleared. There were no witnesses or evidence supporting those claims, so the cases have been dropped.

The Bachelor that was on last night with Colton, and it was THREE HOURS LONG. One girl dressed up as a sloth when she got out of the limo, and she was going so slow (and annoying). They totally killed it on the whole virgin thing, because Colton is a virgin. One girl came up with a cherry balloon and popped it (very creative). Another one gave him a real peach and asked if he wanted to taste a real Georgia peach.

Kendall Jenner was announced as the new face for Proactiv, but it looks like she didn't use their products for her acne. It was a very high-priced dermatologist that got rid of her acne.

President Trump is on TV tonight at 9pm with an approximately eight minute talk about funding for the border wall, which was one of his big campaign promises when he ran for president. And, of course, it's the reason why we have a government shutdown right now.

That broadcast will interrupt Ellen DeGeneres's show and more, because all of the big networks will be airing it. You're going to have to go to cable if you want to avoid the interruption.

Luckily, there's some stuff to watch on cable, like Lindsay Lohan's new reality show Beach Club, which premieres at 8pm. She's taking on the nightclub business in Mykonos, Greece.

